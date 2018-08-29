$0.25 EPS Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. AlarmCom reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.08. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $496,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $188,866.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,625 shares of company stock worth $11,720,663. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 372.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

