$0.29 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Elm Capital.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,928. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

