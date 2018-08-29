$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Golub Capital BDC also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,754,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 871,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $11,418,000. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $9,949,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

