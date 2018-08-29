$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $590,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $279,471.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,761.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,659. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.