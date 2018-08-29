$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 44.01%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 123,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 222,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

