$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610,851 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 142,678 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 263,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a current ratio of 18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

