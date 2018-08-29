$0.54 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $39,410.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

