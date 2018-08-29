$0.61 EPS Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BWFG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

