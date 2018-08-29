$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro Inc (MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $696,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,870,000. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in Monro by 979.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Monro by 28.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $69.30. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09. Monro has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

