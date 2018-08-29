-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for KemPharm Inc (KMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.75 on Friday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.51.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master bought 304,283 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $122,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 1,847.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

