$102.41 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will post $102.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.27 million. Quotient Technology posted sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year sales of $395.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $397.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $478.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $453.64 million to $497.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $89.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 297,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,975. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.69 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,101,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

