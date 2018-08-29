$11.22 Billion in Sales Expected for CIGNA Co. (CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) to post sales of $11.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CIGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.84 billion. CIGNA reported sales of $10.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIGNA will report full year sales of $45.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.78 billion to $45.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIGNA.

Get CIGNA alerts:

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 30,587 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,458,000 after buying an additional 536,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,265,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 764,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,204,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIGNA (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.