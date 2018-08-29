$123.37 Million in Sales Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will post $123.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.26 million to $123.48 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $122.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year sales of $493.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.09 million to $494.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $503.21 million to $511.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

ESRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 613,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,457. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc bought 284,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

