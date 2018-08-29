144,760 Shares in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $225,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $8,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,608.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,958 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

