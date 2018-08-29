$148.17 Million in Sales Expected for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) will report sales of $148.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.40 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $70.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year sales of $574.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $698.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $800.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE:JAG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.07. 60,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $221,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,833,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 770,313 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

