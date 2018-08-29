1,500 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after buying an additional 338,606 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.75 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.