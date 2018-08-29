$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) to announce sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sutherland Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Sutherland Asset Management posted sales of $16.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management will report full year sales of $67.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $69.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutherland Asset Management.

Get Sutherland Asset Management alerts:

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 33.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLD. Compass Point lowered Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sutherland Asset Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. Sutherland Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 104.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutherland Asset Management (SLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutherland Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.