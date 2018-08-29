18,012 Shares in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BITA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

