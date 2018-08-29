18,775 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,711,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,352 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,093,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 741,668 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 378,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hays Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

