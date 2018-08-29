19,543 Shares in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 849,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,059,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124,156 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.73. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,541 shares in the company, valued at $702,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,459 shares of company stock worth $6,996,166. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.