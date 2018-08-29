$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,602 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

