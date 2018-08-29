$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cann cut their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,124,000 after purchasing an additional 295,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,676 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $197.25 and a 1-year high of $236.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

