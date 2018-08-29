$203.20 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $203.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.40 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $170.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $803.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.50 million to $809.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $890.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $920.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 306,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.31. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.