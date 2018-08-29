21,033 Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.70 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

