214,918 Shares in Blackline Inc (BL) Acquired by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 834,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Carleon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,035,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 593,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.76 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other Blackline news, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,184,833 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

