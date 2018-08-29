$216.70 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce $216.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $219.00 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $187.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $849.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $853.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $932.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARA. ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE ARA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 136,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,911. The stock has a market cap of $716.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 77,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

