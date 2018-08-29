22,692 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 369,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 223,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 17,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $2,698,110.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $1,293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,260 and sold 539,485 shares valued at $75,770,040. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.