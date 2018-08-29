241,634 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 241,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,511,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,128,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JEF opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

