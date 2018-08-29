$258.43 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $258.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.40 million and the highest is $259.30 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $242.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

