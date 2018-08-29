$33.50 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) will announce sales of $33.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $29.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $134.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.28 million to $136.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $142.58 million to $143.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaVenture.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,393,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 219,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 273,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 204,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAAS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.00. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaVenture (WAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.