37,888 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,128 shares of company stock worth $15,893,420 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

