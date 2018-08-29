4,000 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $804,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,993 shares in the company, valued at $82,559,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $822,556.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,332. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Argus began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

