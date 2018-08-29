45,672 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 208,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 148,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $50,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

