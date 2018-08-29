46,200 Shares in Andeavor (ANDV) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the first quarter worth approximately $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the first quarter worth approximately $60,791,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 48.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,461,000 after purchasing an additional 416,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Andeavor by 1,334.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 393,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $156.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $3,712,923.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,897,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,061 shares of company stock worth $48,553,824. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.