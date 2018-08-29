48,038 Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFC opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.