$489.15 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce sales of $489.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.65 million. AAR reported sales of $439.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.51 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,626 shares in the company, valued at $450,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,280. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in AAR by 144.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $46.60. 175,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.21. AAR has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

