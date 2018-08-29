$494.65 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $494.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $506.00 million. Generac posted sales of $457.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.41 million. Generac had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,125.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,363,187.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,662 shares of company stock worth $4,388,273. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 13.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6.4% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Generac has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

