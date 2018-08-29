$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

