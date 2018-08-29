5,544 Shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,680,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,268,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,083,000 after buying an additional 414,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of FWONK opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

