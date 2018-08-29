$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $48.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $252.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.66 million to $261.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $295.08 million to $337.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.94% and a net margin of 8.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.09. 7,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 283.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 295,593 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,132.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,226,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

