$6.40 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce $6.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $8.10 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $54.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $43.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 255.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,449. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

