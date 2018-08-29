$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) to post sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valeritas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.70 million and the highest is $7.00 million. Valeritas reported sales of $5.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valeritas will report full-year sales of $26.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $27.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valeritas.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 205.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, began coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Valeritas by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,216 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valeritas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 5,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.55. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

