6,647 Shares in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (FBT) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 27.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd alerts:

Shares of FBT opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.