75,447 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 266,032 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,429,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

