$82.46 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $82.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.41 million to $82.50 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $54.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $329.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $332.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $512.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 7,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $841,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

