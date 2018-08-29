9,770 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $169.64.

