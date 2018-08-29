A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Holdings Lifted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $389,803.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,472 shares of company stock worth $1,475,730 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

