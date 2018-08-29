A.R.T. Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,700.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,942.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,932.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.34 billion, a PE ratio of 424.80, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,941.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

