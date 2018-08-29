ABB (ABB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. ABB has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3,057.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,515 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $143,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 182.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $238,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

