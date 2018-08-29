Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 6,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,087. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 881.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.